Bills' Jordan Matthews: Not a sure thing
Coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Matthews has not participated in full-team drills this week as much as the team would have liked, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports. Said the coach. "We'll have to see what [Friday] looks like."
As much as the receiver-hungry Bills could use Matthews -- especially with tight end Charles Clay out this week -- his repaired thumb hasn't been proven to handle passes in a team setting yet. We'll find out more Friday, but this is trending toward a questionable status for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, and perhaps that's even a hopeful outlook at this stage.
