Bills' Jordan Matthews: Not playing Saturday
Matthews (chest) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW reports.
Matthews traveled with the team but won't be playing as he remains in recovery from a chip fracture of his sternum. He seems to be making solid progress, though, so a return for Week 1 could be in the cards.
