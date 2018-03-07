Matthews (knee, ankle) said he isn't sure if he'll re-sign with the Bills, acknowledging Tuesday that the team likely will want to monitor his rehab from a pair of December surgeries before making any offers, ESPN.com's Mike Rodak reports.

Matthews caught at least 67 passes during each of his three seasons in Philadelphia, but his value is at an all-time low after he was limited to 25 receptions in 10 games last season in Buffalo, ultimately landing on injured reserve in December to have surgery on his knee and ankle. Both injuries had been bothering him on-and-off since 2016, which led Matthews to hint at some frustration with the Eagles' medical staff. In any case, he's expected to hit unrestricted free agency March 14 as part of a wideout class that likely will include Allen Robinson, Sammy Watkins, Paul Richardson, Marqise Lee and Mike Wallace. Be it in Buffalo or elsewhere, Matthews should be healthy for the start of training camp but may be limited for the offseason program.