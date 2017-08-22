Bills' Jordan Matthews: On track for Week 1

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Matthews (chest) is on schedule for Week 1, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews expressed similar optimism Monday, though he also acknowledged he isn't sure if he'll play in either of the Bills' final two preseason games. He's taking part in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, after returning to individual work Sunday. Matthews suffered a chip fracture of his sternum last Monday in his first practice as a member of the Bills. With Sammy Watkins off to Los Angeles, Anquan Boldin retired and Rod Streater (toe) injured, it appears Matthews will be joined by Andre Holmes and rookie Zay Jones when the Bills deploy three-wide formations. It's less clear how the team will distribute snaps in two-wide sets.