Bills' Jordan Matthews: On track to suit up Sunday
Matthews (thumb) is expected to play Sunday in the Bills' matchup with the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though Matthews was able to return to practices this week, it was only on a limited basis while he continued to recover from a broken thumb, which he suffered in the Week 4 win over the Falcons. However, it sounds like Matthews plans to wear a special protective glove Sunday to limit the pain he experiences while catching the ball, which would allow him to return about two weeks earlier than the Bills initially expected. Matthews, who previously sat out the Bills' Oct. 8 game against the Bengals before the team's bye week, should immediately slide back in as the team's top receiver, as none of the club's other wideouts stepped up during his absence.
