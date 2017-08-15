Bills' Jordan Matthews: Out for Thursday

Matthews, who suffered a chip fracture in his sternum earlier this week, will not play in Thursday's second preseason game, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

It would have been a surprise if he played, as the Bills previously said Matthews is week-to-week. The team still feels Matthews should be ready come Week 1, but as the newest member of the starting offense he's missing valuable time with Tyrod Taylor and a new system.