Bills' Jordan Matthews: Out for Thursday
Matthews, who suffered a chip fracture in his sternum earlier this week, will not play in Thursday's second preseason game, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
It would have been a surprise if he played, as the Bills previously said Matthews is week-to-week. The team still feels Matthews should be ready come Week 1, but as the newest member of the starting offense he's missing valuable time with Tyrod Taylor and a new system.
More News
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Deemed week-to-week with fractured sternum•
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Under evaluation with chest injury•
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Traded to Bills•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Supported by head coach•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Practicing every day•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Appears hampered despite participation•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Preseason: RB playing time battles
There's no need to overreact to one week of preseason football, but with running back competitions...
-
Sleepers: Better pick than Zeke
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and came up...
-
Miller, Hyde losing touches
Last year, Lamar Miller averaged 21.4 touches per game and Carlos Hyde had 18.8 touches per...
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...