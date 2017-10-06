Bills' Jordan Matthews: Out for Week 5, likely more
Matthews (thumb surgery) is listed as out for this week's game in Cincinnati.
This was expected all along, as Matthews will probably end up missing 3-to-5 games. Let this serve as a reminder that he should be on your bench or dropped for the time being. It's also a good reminder that the Bills may have the worst receiving corps of any 3-1 team in recent memory, as struggling rookie Zay Jones and ho-hum veteran Andre Holmes are set to serve as starters this week.
