Bills' Jordan Matthews: Pair of catches in return

Matthews (thumb) secured two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.

Making his first appearance since Week 4, Matthews wore a special protective glove on his surgically repaired thumb and was minimally involved despite the favorable matchup. However, his mere presence, which came two weeks earlier than expected, certainly was a positive, and leaves Matthews poised to reclaim a robust role in the Bills passing attack in coming weeks. He'll look to improve on Sunday's effort against the Raiders in Week 8.