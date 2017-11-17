Bills' Jordan Matthews: Questionable for Week 11

Matthews (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Matthews was a limited participant in practice Friday, which had also been the case in the Bills' other two sessions earlier in the week. Since Matthews wasn't absent for any practices, it's generally expected that he'll play Sunday, but his fantasy upside will remain fairly limited with the Bills breaking in a new starting quarterback in rookie Nathan Peterman for the Week 11 matchup.

