Bills' Jordan Matthews: Remains limited at practice

Matthews (knee) remained limited at Thursday's practice.

More on Matthews's status Friday, but his continued practice participation, albeit in a limited capacity, bodes well for his chances of returning to action Sunday against the Chiefs. His Week 12 status gains added import, with fellow wideout Kelvin Benjamin (knee) not having practiced yet this week.

