Bills' Jordan Matthews: Remains limited at Thursday's practice

Matthews (knee) remained limited at Thursday's practice.

We'll have to see if Matthews is deemed questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, or removed from the Bills' injury report, but we expect the wideout to be available this weekend. Assuming that's the case, Matthews will look to build his in-game rapport with rookie Nathan Peterman, the team's new starting QB. In Week 10, with Tyrod Taylor under center, Matthews caught just one of two targets for 14 yards in Buffalo's 47-10 loss to the Saints.