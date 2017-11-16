Bills' Jordan Matthews: Remains limited Thursday

Matthews (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

With back-to-back limited practices to kick off the week, Matthews could be trending toward a questionable designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers. If he puts in a full practice Friday and earns clearance for the weekend, however, Matthews will look to build his in-game rapport with rookie Nathan Peterman, who was named the team's new starting quarterback Wednesday. In Week 10 while Tyrod Taylor was under center, Matthews caught just one of two targets for 14 yards in the Bills' 47-10 loss to the Saints.