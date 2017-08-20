Bills' Jordan Matthews: Returns to individual drills
Matthews (chest) returned to individual work at Sunday's practice, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Matthews had been held out entirely since suffering a chip fracture of his sternum Monday in his first practice with his new team. He didn't wear pads or participate in team drills Sunday, but this at least represents a step in the right direction as he tries gear up for Week 1. The Bills could've used Matthews in Thursday's ugly preseason showing against his former team, as Tyrod Taylor had only 53 passing yards and two interceptions on 18 attempts.
More News
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Out for Thursday•
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Deemed week-to-week with fractured sternum•
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Under evaluation with chest injury•
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Traded to Bills•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Supported by head coach•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Practicing every day•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...