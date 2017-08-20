Bills' Jordan Matthews: Returns to individual drills

Matthews (chest) returned to individual work at Sunday's practice, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Matthews had been held out entirely since suffering a chip fracture of his sternum Monday in his first practice with his new team. He didn't wear pads or participate in team drills Sunday, but this at least represents a step in the right direction as he tries gear up for Week 1. The Bills could've used Matthews in Thursday's ugly preseason showing against his former team, as Tyrod Taylor had only 53 passing yards and two interceptions on 18 attempts.