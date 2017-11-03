Bills' Jordan Matthews: Six catches in losing effort

Matthews brought in six of eight targets for 46 yards in Thursday's 34-21 loss to the Jets. He also lost a fumble.

Matthews also appeared to have hit pay dirt late in the fourth quarter on a five-yard pass from Tyrod Taylor, but the call was reversed on instant replay when it was ruled that the receiver hadn't broken the plane of the goal line. The 25-year-old did log his best reception and target totals of the season, although his late first-half fumble at the Jets' 31-yard line snuffed out a chance to forge a 10-10 tie before intermission. Matthews has yet to tally more than 61 yards receiving in any game this season and now has single-digit YPC figures in four straight contests. He also faces a threat for targets and his No. 1 receiver designation from the recently acquired Kelvin Benjamin, who should be ready to take the field in Week 10 against the Saints. Despite the presumption that he'll see a further downturn in production due to Benjamin's arrival, it's also conceivable that the presence of another capable pass catcher will open up more opportunities for Matthews.

