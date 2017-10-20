Bills' Jordan Matthews: Still day-to-day

Head coach Sean McDermott said Friday morning that Matthews (thumb) is "still day-to-day," Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

McDermott's pre-practice media session did not provide any hints regarding Matthews' availability for this week, but the head coach did indicate he would be able to practice in some capacity for the third day in a row. Matthews' official status for Week 7 will be revealed at some point following Friday's practice.