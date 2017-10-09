Bills' Jordan Matthews: Still labeled week-to-week
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Matthews (thumb) is considered week-to-week, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
McDermott's comments seemingly back up the recovery timeline that was previously speculated for Matthews, who underwent surgery on his thumb shortly after fracturing it in the Week 4 win over the Falcons. With Matthews and Charles Clay, who underwent a knee scope following his removal from Sunday's loss to the Bengals, likely to miss multiple weeks, an already weak Bills passing attack could face even more difficulty moving the chains. During quarterback Tyrod Taylor's 166-yard passing performance in the loss to Cincinnati, Brandon Tate was the top performer among Bills wideouts with two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown.
