Bills' Jordan Matthews: Still limited Wednesday

Matthews (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Matthews was a limited practice participant all last week and a game-time decision for Sunday's eventual 54-24 loss to the Chargers. He ultimately was held out, but the fact he nearly played suggests he's on the right track for Sunday in Kansas City, where the Bills may be without Kelvin Benjamin (knee). A full practice by the end of the week wound inspire confidence that Matthews is ready to play.