Bills' Jordan Matthews: Still limited
Matthews (knee) was limited for the second straight practice Thursday.
Matthews was limited all last week and still played in the upset win over the Chiefs, but his numbers -- two catches for 15 yards -- and continued limited practice schedule suggests he's playing through pain. Reliable as Matthews was in his three Eagles seasons, Buffalo is an offense that struggles to consistently pass the ball well, leaving him as a dart for fantasy and DFS play.
