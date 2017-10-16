Bills' Jordan Matthews: Still not using right hand
Matthews (thumb) said he still hasn't caught passes with his right hand, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Matthews is considered day-to-day, which represents an upgrade from the wideout's previous "week-to-week" status. While he may be recovering from thumb surgery faster than expected, Matthews probably won't be ready for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, considering he's yet to begin catching footballs with both hands. The initial expectation was that he'd miss at least three games, even though the Bills had a Week 6 bye. Matthews suffered the injury Week 4 and had surgery shortly thereafter.
More News
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Still labeled week-to-week•
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Out for Week 5, likely more•
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Likely out a month•
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Leaves game with thumb injury•
-
Bills' Jordan Matthews: Nabs key catch in win•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...