Bills' Jordan Matthews: Still not using right hand

Matthews (thumb) said he still hasn't caught passes with his right hand, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.

Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Matthews is considered day-to-day, which represents an upgrade from the wideout's previous "week-to-week" status. While he may be recovering from thumb surgery faster than expected, Matthews probably won't be ready for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, considering he's yet to begin catching footballs with both hands. The initial expectation was that he'd miss at least three games, even though the Bills had a Week 6 bye. Matthews suffered the injury Week 4 and had surgery shortly thereafter.