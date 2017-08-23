Matthews (chest) was in full pads for individual, position-specific drills at Wednesday's practice, Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reports.

It isn't the same as returning to team drills in full pads, but this at least represents another step forward in Matthews' recovery from a chip fracture in his sternum. Both player and team have maintained that the fourth-year wideout is on track for Week 1, though he may not get any snaps with his new squad during the preseason. Matthews figures to get more targets than he would've in Philadelphia, as the Bills' other top options at wideout are rookie Zay Jones and Raiders castoff Andre Holmes.