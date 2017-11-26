Bills' Jordan Matthews: Suits up Sunday

Matthews (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Matthews' return to action Sunday gains added import, with fellow wideout Kelvin Benjamin (knee) inactive. Zay Jones and Deonte Thompson (ankle) should also factor in, but all three represent Week 12 fantasy darts, considering the state of the Bills' passing attack.

