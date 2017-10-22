Bills' Jordan Matthews: Suits up Sunday

Matthews (thumb) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Matthews, who is bouncing from thumb surgery, is back sooner than expected and slated to work with a special protective glove Sunday after being listed as a full practice participant Friday. Matthews has logged 10 catches on 13 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown in four games to date, but with TE Charles Clay (who leads the Bills with 258 receiving yards) sidelined, the wide receiver has an opportunity to step back into a key role in the team's offense in Week 7, given that none of the Bills' other options at his position has done much to this point in the season.