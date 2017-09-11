Bills' Jordan Matthews: Three targets in Buffalo debut

Matthews caught two of three targets for 61 yards in Sunday's Week 1 win over the Jets.

Matthews' biggest play came on a crossing route that he was able to turn upfield for a 47-yard gain. The former Eagle is the top option in a lackluster group of wide receivers, but he hasn't established much of a rapport with quarterback Tyrod Taylor yet unlike tight end Charles Clay and running back LeSean McCoy. With Buffalo featuring a run-heavy approach near the goal line, the slot receiver will likely find himself struggling to churn out strong performances consistently.