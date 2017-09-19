Bills' Jordan Matthews: Tough sledding for Buffalo receivers

Matthews hauled in all three of his targets for 30 yards during Sunday's loss in Carolina.

Tyrod Taylor can't get any rhythm going with his wideouts, as Matthews' five catches on the season leads the corps. Until the Buffalo offense shows some explosiveness, Matthews won't have the same value he had in Philly, though we'd expect more volume ahead than the six targets Matthews has received to date. After all, he's still building his chemistry with Taylor after missing most of his preseason time with the Bills due to a chest injury.