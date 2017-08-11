Bills' Jordan Matthews: Traded to Bills
Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick have been traded from the Eagles to the Bills in exchange for cornerback Ronald Darby, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Matthews is dealt to Buffalo just moments after news surfaced that the Bills traded top wideout Sammy Watkins to the Rams. As a result, it's clear to see that Matthews will be expected to assume No. 1 receiver duties upon his arrival. That role figures to provide a nice boost to Matthews' fantasy stock, as he was previously expected to serve as Philadelphia's second option behind Alshon Jeffery. In the final year of his rookie contract, Matthews will be eager to get on the same page as new quarterback Tyrod Taylor, but with Andre Holmes, Anquan Boldin and rookie Zay Jones now representing his top competitors for targets, the 25-year-old should like his chances of finally topping the 1,000-yard mark.
