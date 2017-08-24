Matthews (chest) is traveling with the Bills for Saturday's preseason game in Baltimore, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Matthews probably won't play in Saturday's game, but it's still a good sign that the wideout has made enough progress for it to at least be a consideration. Matthews returned to practice on a limited basis Sunday, just six days after suffering a chip fracture of his sternum. He was in full pads for position-specific work at Wednesday's practice, but he hasn't yet returned to full-team drills.