Bills' Jordan Matthews: Underwhelms again in Week 13
Matthews (knee) brought in one of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Patriots.
The fourth-year receiver continues to struggle with his production, as he's now failed to top 15 yards in three consecutive contests, and on five occasions overall this season. Matthews also has single-digit YPC figures in five of his last seven games and has seen more than four targets only twice in 10 contests. The absence of fellow wideout Kelvin Benjamin (knee) the last two weeks would have presumably boosted Matthews' workload at a minimum, but the generally underwhelming nature of the Bills' passing attack is clearly playing a part in keeping his production firmly capped. He'll look to break out against the vulnerable Colts in Week 14.
