Matthews (knee, ankle) said Tuesday he isn't certain that he'll re-sign with the Bills, acknowledging that the team likely will want to monitor his rehab from a pair of December surgeries before making any offers, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews caught at least 67 passes during each of his three seasons in Philadelphia, but his value is at an all-time low after he was limited to 25 receptions in 10 games in Buffalo in 2017, ultimately finishing the campaign on injured reserve to go under the knife. Both the knee and ankle issue had been bothering him on and off since 2016, which led Matthews to hint at some frustration with the Eagles' medical staff, according to Rodak. In any case, Matthews is expected to hit unrestricted free agency March 14 as part of a wideout class that likely will include Allen Robinson, Sammy Watkins, Paul Richardson, Marqise Lee and Mike Wallace. Be it in Buffalo or elsewhere, Matthews should be healthy for the start of training camp but may be limited for the offseason program.