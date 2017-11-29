Bills' Jordan Matthews: Will be limited Wednesday
Matthews (knee) will practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Matthews sat out the Bills' Week 11 loss to the Chargers with the knee injury before returning for Sunday's victory over the Chiefs, during which he hauled in two of three targets for 15 yards. The wideout's limited involvement Wednesday suggests that he's not completely over the knee issue, but it doesn't appear he's at serious risk of missing the Week 13 tilt with the Patriots. Even with Kelvin Benjamin (knee) seemingly trending toward a second straight absence, Matthews isn't a lock to be the top target in the Bills' passing attack with rookie Zay Jones' role growing in the second half of the season and tight end Charles Clay coming off his best outing (four catches for 60 yards) in his three appearances since returning from a three-game absence due to knee surgery.
