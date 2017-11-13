Bills' Jordan Matthews: Worst game for Buffalo
Matthews caught just one of two targets for 14 yards during Sunday's blowout loss to the Saints.
Matthews has become the No. 2 wideout following the addition of Kelvin Benjamin. The former saw the third most snaps of Buffalo wideouts in this one (75 percent), though Deonte Thompson (who saw 81 percent while Benjamin saw 85 percent) likely got extra playing time due to the blowout nature of the game. The bottom line is this is a run-based offense on a team that's starting to struggle, and while Tyrod Taylor is accurate enough to give some of his wide receivers productive games, it's going to be hard to pinpoint who that is in any given week, especially with Benjamin around. Matthews has yet to go over 61 yards in eight games as a Bill.
