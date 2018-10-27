Bills' Jordan Mills: Cleared for Monday
MIlls (ankle) is good to go Monday versus the Patriots, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
No surprise here, as Mills has been able to participate at practice. Look for him to take on his usual role at right tackle barring any setbacks.
