Mills was ejected from Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Mills was penalized for unnecessary roughness during the third quarter of Sunday's divisional tilt, and subsequently ejected from the game. The veteran participated a fight caused by a late hit on quarterback Josh Allen by Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso. The 28-year-old started all 16 games at right tackle for the Bills this season, and his ejection is an asterisk next to his otherwise-solid reliability.