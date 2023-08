Mims didn't practice Wednesday after getting hit in the mouth during Tuesday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Mims' absence is unlikely to last much longer, as the rookie undrafted free agent out of Fresno State will look to get back in action for Buffalo's preseason finale against the Bears on Saturday. He's unlikely to make the Bills' 53-man roster, and this absence won't help Mims' chances.