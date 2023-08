Mims is in concussion protocol and will not play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bears, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Mims left Wednesday's practice after a hit to the mouth that apparently led to a concussion. He is likely on the outside looking in when it comes to making it through final cuts, but that decision has not officially been made yet. Still, he will need to clear the league's concussion protocol before returning to contact drills in practice.