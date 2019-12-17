Bills' Jordan Phillips: Adds to sack total
Phillips had three total tackles -- two of which were sacks -- in Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.
Phillips has surprisingly powered his way to a team-leading 9.5 sacks on the season, even more surprising in that it's his sixth year in the NFL and he had just 5.5. for his entire career entering 2019. He brings a ton of energy to his game, and he somehow made enough of an impression that he's starting over prized rookie Ed Oliver, who's been no slouch in his own right. Phillips won't get too many tackles as an interior lineman and he typically doesn't get over 60 percent of the defensive snaps, but he's turning into a consistent source of sacks as he continues to get a big push up the middle game after game.
