Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Phillips will not play Sunday against the Browns due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 15, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Phillips was hurt in the first half of Sunday's win over the Patriots, in which he took nine defensive snaps but didn't record any counting stats. While the veteran is more of a rotational player at this stage of his career, it's yet another hit for a defensive line that is already without Ed Oliver (biceps), Michael Hoecht (Achilles), DeWayne Carter (Achilles) and Landon Jackson (knee).