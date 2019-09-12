Phillips is back at practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session due to an illness, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Even if he's still working through the bug to some degree, we'll expect Phillips to resume his depth defensive line role against the Giants, a role that saw him play 25 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps in Week 1. The excitable veteran logged one tackle.

