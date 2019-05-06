Phillips' shot to open the season as a starting defensive tackle took a hit when the Bills selected Ed Oliver with the No. 9 pick in the draft.

Originally, Phillips had been expected to compete with second-year man Harrison Phillips for a starting job next to Star Lotulelei after Kyle Williams retired following the 2018 season. But the Bills think they got a stud in Oliver, and while coach Sean McDermott favors open competitions more than most, the Bills didn't pick Oliver that high to watch him sit behind a journeyman like Jordan Phillips. Assuming everyone stays healthy, Jordan Phillips is likely the No. 4 man in the defensive-tackle rotation, where the Bills will play to his strength and use him off the bench to draw a spark for the defense.