Phillips recorded four tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks during Thursday's 31-10 win over the Rams.

Phillips played 35 of the team's 67 defensive snaps and made his presence felt by harassing Matthew Stafford on multiple occasions in the first half. The defensive tackle's solo sack came in the middle of the second quarter, which put the Rams in a difficult third-and-long situation, and his shared sack almost put Los Angeles out of field-goal range at the end of the first half. Phillips recorded 9.5 sacks during his last year with Buffalo (2019) and is already on pace to replicate those numbers after a strong performance in Week 1.