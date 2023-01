Phillips has been dealing with a torn rotator cuff and will undergo surgery this offseason, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.

It's unclear when Phillips sustained the injury, but the defensive tackle is expected to be ready for training camp this summer following his procedure. The 30-year-old finished the 2022 campaign with 20 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, while also recording two pass deflections over 12 games.