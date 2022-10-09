Phillips (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Phillips was listed as questionable heading into Week 5 after missing the Bills' last two games with a hamstring injury, which he appears to have aggravated during the first half Sunday. The veteran defensive tackle recorded six tackles and 1.5 sacks over the first two weeks of the season, and his absence will leave Tim Settle to step into a bigger role behind Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones.
