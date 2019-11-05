Play

Phillips logged three tackles -- including a sack -- during Sunday's win over Washington.

The defensive tackle got the start over prized rookie Ed Oliver, a noteworthy fact in itself. Phillips logged 33 defensive snaps while Oliver saw only 18. Phillips is up to 6.0 sacks, which leads the team, and is starting to set himself up for a nice payday considering he's working off a one-year journeyman deal. He's been a key factor to what's been one of the league's best defenses.

