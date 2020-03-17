Bills' Jordan Phillips: Heads to the desert
Phillips is signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The 2015 second-round pick enjoyed a breakout season for the Bills in 2019, posting career highs of 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 16 QB hits while starting nine of 16 games. The Bills can afford to lose Phillips given that they have Ed Oliver and Star Lotulelei on their roster, while the Cardinals get some much-needed pass rush help for the interior of their defensive line. Phillips was originally drafted by the Dolphins and produced just 5.5 sacks in 48 games for Miami.
