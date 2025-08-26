Bills' Jordan Phillips: Inks deal with Bills
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips and the Bills agreed on a contract Monday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
Phillips will join the Bills after spending the entirety of the offseason as a free agent to this point. He will work out with the team in the interim time period at which they can maintain a 90-man roster, but he is expected to be released and re-signed to Buffalo's practice squad Wednesday. The defensive lineman appeared in seven contests with the Bills in 2024, recording five total tackles (four solo) and an interception.
More News
-
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Sees some action in limited role•
-
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Joining Bills•
-
Jordan Phillips: Let go by Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Jordan Phillips: Not returning for Week 9•
-
Cowboys' Jordan Phillips: Won't be activated ahead of Week 8•
-
Cowboys' Jordan Phillips: Designated to return from IR•