Phillips and the Bills agreed on a contract Monday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Phillips will join the Bills after spending the entirety of the offseason as a free agent to this point. He will work out with the team in the interim time period at which they can maintain a 90-man roster, but he is expected to be released and re-signed to Buffalo's practice squad Wednesday. The defensive lineman appeared in seven contests with the Bills in 2024, recording five total tackles (four solo) and an interception.