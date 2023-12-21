Phillips (wrist) will be placed on injured reserve Thursday, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Phillips underwent surgery earlier in the week after dislocating his wrist in Sunday's win over the Cowboys. The veteran defensive tackle was optimistic he could be back in time for the playoffs if Buffalo does get in, but a move to IR would at least keep him through the Wild Card round. The Bills will have to turn to Tim Settle, Linval Joseph and Poona Ford for extra snaps while Phillips is sidelined.