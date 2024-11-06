Buffalo signed Phillips to a one-year contract Wednesday.
Phillips was released by Dallas on Tuesday, but it didn't take long for him to get another chance with a different team. This will be his third stint with the Bills, for whom he recorded 15 tackles (10 solo) including 2.5 sacks last season.
