Phillips was listed as limited for Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Phillips wasn't hindered to start Wednesday's session, so we'll have to assume it's something minor ahead of Sunday's game against Pittsburgh unless the Bills tell us otherwise. The veteran defensive tackle remains Buffalo's surprise sack leader with 7.5 through 13 games.

