Phillips (hamstring) was limited during Wednesday's practice.
Phillips missed Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury but returned for Week 5. He briefly exited the matchup against Pittsburgh in the first half after presumably aggravating the injury but returned in the second half. The team will likely continue to monitor the issue but, barring a setback, Phillips appears on track to play in Week 6.
