Phillips (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bengals, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Phillips was inactive for the Bills' wild-card win over Miami due to a lingering shoulder injury that has sidelined him since Week 16. The veteran defensive tackle returned to practice this week, but he was a limited participant Wednesday through Friday and is a question mark for Sunday. DaQuan Jones (calf) is also questionable, so Tim Settle and Kendal Vickers could be candidates for increased roles if Jones and Phillips are both ruled out.