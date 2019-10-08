Bills' Jordan Phillips: Monster game in Week 5
Phillips had three sacks -- all in the first half -- during Sunday's win at Tennessee.
That gives the veteran 4.0 on the season. Phillips has been receiving rave reviews for his improved and high-energy play, especially once fellow DT and namesake Harrison Phillips went on injured reserve with a knee injury. However, he's still a rotational player and Sunday was more of a case where his number came up at the right time and he did a good job being in the right place on a few occasions. While Phillips has already set his new career high in sacks, his snap count of 30 or less in every game this season means you can probably do better among IDP defensive linemen.
